Insight Bureau: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) joined the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign with Mayor Sulochana Das distributing Tiranga to all Corporators.

The Corporators will further spread it to their community members on the eve of the 75th Independence Day celebration.

BMC Commissioner Vijay Kulange was present at the occasion.