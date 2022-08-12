Odisha CM inaugurates projects to boost irrigation potential in Mayurbhanj Dist

Insight Bureau: In a major boost to the irrigation potential of Mayurbhanj District, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday visited Mayurbhanj district and launched two important irrigation projects – DEO and Subaranrekha Irrigation Projects.

Attending a program organized at Tikarapada in Rasagobindapur, Mayurbhanj today the CM has laid the foundation for many developmental projects along with a number of other developmental initiatives.

Out of the two projects launched today, the Subarnarekha project is a major irrigation project of the State Government which will provide irrigation facilities to 17,121 hectares of additional agricultural land in the Mayurbhanj and Balasore districts. This will benefit 55,000 farmers in both districts. 685 crores have been invested for this purpose.

Similarly, about 10,000 hectares of land in Mayurbhanj will be irrigated through the Deo Irrigation Project and 2 lakh people in 100 villages will be benefited from this. For this, a dam of 1280 meters in length has been constructed on the Deo river at Hatibari of Karanjia Block for Rs 823 crore.