BMC issues Strict Covid Advisory; Check Details

Insight Bureau: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday has issued strict Covid restrictions in public places in view of the rising number of positive cases in the State.

The BMC appealed all the shopping malls to ensure 100% mask usage on their premises.

It is pe rtinent to mention that Odisha recorded above 500 Covid positives for the third consecutive day with 572 new positives in 25 districts and the State Pool.

Odisha reported 572 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours including 219 Covid-19 cases from Khordha. The number of cases found in Khordha district daily, 90% of them are from Bhubaneswar only.

Here are the Covid Advisory issued by the BMC:

1. All the street side vendors like Tiffin shops/Tea Shops/Gupchup Stall/Dahiwada stalls/Lassi Stalls/Juice stalls etc shall have to ensure no overcrowding of customers in their stalls. Parcel take-away methods shall also be encouraged in case it is not possible to enforce the rules.

2. All Business establishments including shopping malls shall have to ensure no overcrowding, maintain social distancing of 6 Ft. and appropriate use of face mask of their staffs/customers at all times. Shopping Mall owners should also ensure thermal screening at entry points and provision of hand washing/hand sanitization for their customers/visitors.

3. Shopping Mall owners shall have to designate one responsible officer of their establishment as a COVID compliant officer who will supervise the activities.

4. Salon/Spa and Barber shop shall have to adhere to strict COVID-19 appropriate behaviour in their shops.

5. All closed venues like Auditorium/Cinema Halls/Theatres shall ensure proper mask-wearing by all visitors/customers/participants at all times. The owners of closed venues shall have to ensure no overcrowding of their premises and adherence to other COVID-appropriate behaviours.