BMC issues List of Stores for Home Delivery in Bhubaneswar

TNI Bureau: In a bid to reduce the crowd and enforce social distancing across the city, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued the list of 28 Stores and Contact Numbers of Home Delivery Managers.

People can get all essential items (groceries, eggs, fruits, vegetables etc.) delivered at their doorsteps by contacting these stores. The services will be available from 7 AM till 11 PM.

The stores mostly include Reliance Fresh, Big Bazaar, Reliance Smart and Sai Adhar. Here you go: