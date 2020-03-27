English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

BMC issues List of Stores for Home Delivery in Bhubaneswar

By TNI Bureau
Big Bazaar BBSR
143

TNI Bureau: In a bid to reduce the crowd and enforce social distancing across the city, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued the list of 28 Stores and Contact Numbers of Home Delivery Managers.

People can get all essential items (groceries, eggs, fruits, vegetables etc.) delivered at their doorsteps by contacting these stores. The services will be available from 7 AM till 11 PM.

Related Posts

COVID-19 Death Toll rises to 8,215 in Italy; 80,589 Infected

Odisha reports 3rd Covid-19 Positive Case

The stores mostly include Reliance Fresh, Big Bazaar, Reliance Smart and Sai Adhar. Here you go:

TNI Bureau
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

error: Content is protected !!