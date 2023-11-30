Sensex ends higher, Nifty closes above 20,100 in closing bell
Nifty 50 closed the day at 20,134, up 37 points, or 0.19%, while the Sensex closed at 66,988.98, up 87 points, or 0.13%.
Indian equities ended higher on Thursday, the day of expiry, after trading the red through most of the session.
On the Nifty, UltraTech Cement, HDFC Life, Sun Pharma, Apollo Hospitals and Eicher Motors were the top gainers, while IndusInd Bank, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Reliance Industries and Power Grid Corp. were among the worst hit.
