BJP’s State Executive Committee Meeting begins in Puri; Key Highlights

TNI Bureau: The two-day State Executive Committee meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party has begun in Puri today.

BJP National President JP Nadda addressed at the party’s state executive committee meeting. State’s current political and various social issues were discussed in the meeting.

While addressing the meet, Nadda said, “The Congress party has nothing to do with the Constitution. They are not protectors of the Constitution, they are predators. It has no concern for tribal communities but pretends to be their advocate. They have hurt the Constitution not once, but many times. Congress has become a parasite, feeding off the strength of others to feed itself.”

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

‘Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our nation has undergone a transformative journey, embracing the guiding principles of ‘Reform, Perform and Transform’, Nadda said.

“The recent elections saw around 45% votes in Odisha in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party. BJP scripts history. It was after around 60 years that someone was chosen as the Prime Minister for the third time. India has been making big strides under the able leadership of PM Modi’, Nadda added.

Expressing gratitude to the tribal community, JP Nadda said that tribals voted for BJP in large numbers across the state, electing 18 tribal MLAs from the party. “BJP will continue to work towards the welfare of tribals in the state”, he assured.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, party’s national vice president Baijayant Panda, Chief Minister Mohan Majhi, two Deputy Chief Ministers Pravati Parida and K.V. Singh Deo, all the members of the State Cabinet, MPs, MLAs and other leaders were present in the meeting.