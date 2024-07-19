Odisha’s Rasagola gets a New Anthem

TNI Bureau: As the World is celebrating Rasagola Dibasa today, coinciding with Niladri Bije, the final day ritual of the annual Ratha Jatra festival, Odia author Subhransu Panda has created an innovative Rasagola anthem.

Released on Thursday evening, the song depicts the Jagannatha culture, the temple tradition entangled with Rasagola, and the divine discord between Jagannatha and his wife Laxmi. Panda conceptualised and wrote the song, while Abhijeet Mishra, a renowned vocalist, composed and sang it.

Subhransu Panda stated, “The song is a fusion of mediaeval-era traditional Odia music and modern composition. Three parts of this anthem follow the pattern of three traditional songs composed by the great Odia poets Upendra Bhanja, Salabega, and Banamali Dasa. Jaganatha Dasa’s Bhagabata is the sole inspiration for the song’s opening lines. The song also depicts the Dahuka Boli of Ratha Jatra.”

Abhijeet Mishra said, “I was amazed by the lyrics at the first glance. I was with the vibes of this lyrics for more than one and a half years. It was lord jagannatha’s blessings and Subhransu Panda’s creative pursuit that made it possible. As a composer I always believe that people will love to go by tradition if packaged properly.”

In an event organised by Odia Media Private Limited at Jayadev Bhawan in Bhubaneswar, Odisha’s Culture Minister Suryabanshi Suraj and acclaimed Odissi vocalist Padma Shri Shyamamani Devi shared the stage as guests and appreciated the concept and the song.

A short film directed by Panda and depicting the complete song shoot in different locations in Puri, Konark, and Bhubaneswar was also screened at the event. Famous Odissi dance Guru Saswat Joshi and his students performed the song live on stage, depicting the age-old tradition of offering Rasagola as prasad in Puri shrine.

A well-known author, critically acclaimed for his novels and short stories, subhransu panda has tried to pen the song with an aim to showcase Odisha’s rich culture, traditions and language.

Earlier, the author-musician duo Panda and Mishra made two anthems, respectively, for Chhenapoda and Odia Language, which made sensations on social media.