TNI Evening News Headlines – July 19, 2024

➡️Ratha Jatra 2024: Niladri Bije of the Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Sudarshan underway in Puri.
➡️Shrimandir Ratna Bhandar was opened in 1978, 1982 and 1985. However, Audit & Inventorisation were done in 1978 only. Same will be done in 2024.
➡️Pitambar Acharya, Senior Advocate, Orissa High Court, appointed as the Advocate General of Odisha.
➡️BJD President Naveen Patnaik holds meeting with party’s Rajya Sabha MPs to chalk out party’s strategy in the upcoming Parliament session. Naveen Patnaik elected as Chairman of the BJD Parliamentary Party.
➡️Union Minister and BJP national president JP Nadda addresses party’s state executive committee meeting in Puri.
➡️Microsoft outage: Boarding pass issued manually in Bhubaneswar Airport.
➡️President Droupadi Murmu presents Distinguished Service Awards at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.
➡️NEET-UG paper leak case: CBI arrested Surbhi Kumar, a second-year student of RIMS Ranchi who has solved question paper for candidates: CBI Sources.
➡️Microsoft is facing a global outage; hit airlines, banks, medical service, businesses and even emergency services.
➡️UPSC files FIR against IAS-PO Puja Khedkar, may cancel her candidature for a series of irregularities perpetrated by her.
➡️Japan’s Toshiba group to invest Rs 500 crore to expand operation in India.
➡️India bowl out Pakistan for 108 in Women’s T20 Asia Cup match in Dambulla, Sri Lanka.
➡️Bangladesh on fire, buildings, vehicles burnt amid ongoing clashes over the newly reinstated reservation system.
