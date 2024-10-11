TNI Morning News Headlines – October 11, 2024

➡️Odisha CM Mohan Majhi announces waiver of Ground Rent for Durga Puja Pandals across the State.
➡️Annual ‘Chhatar Jatra’ of Maa Manikeswari celebrated in Kalahandi on Friday.
➡️Former BJD MLA from Polasara Niranjan Pradhan passes away. He was 67.
➡️RG Kar rape-murder case: Junior doctors continue their hunger strike in Kolkata. One junior doctor on fast admitted to hospital.
➡️Indian Medical Association (IMA) writes a letter to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee regarding the ongoing hunger strike of Junior doctors.
➡️Navratri 2024: Thousands of devotees across India throng Maa Durga temples and pandals in large numbers to offer prayers.
➡️Promoter of Mahadev betting app Saurabh Chandrakar arrested in Dubai following a notice issued by the Enforcement Directorate.
➡️India, ASEAN nations calls for conclusion of code of conduct in South China Sea.
➡️Account holders in 3 ICICI Bank branches in Andhra Pradesh lose Rs 28 crore.
➡️Vistara’s Delhi-bound flight returns to Hyderabad due to snag.
➡️Sensex falls 147.67 points to 81,463.74 in early trade; Nifty down 39.15 points to 24,959.30.
➡️Rupee rises 2 paise to 83.96 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️A powerful solar storm arrived at Earth on Thursday which could impact communication disruptions, power grids stress and degraded GPS services.
➡️Hurricane Milton leaves 14 dead in Florida.
➡️Israeli airstrikes in central Beirut kill 22, injured 117.
➡️20 killed in attack on miners in Pakistan.
➡️Bangladesh: Crown of goddess Kali stolen from Jeshoreshwari temple in Satkhira, gifted by PM Modi.
Comments are closed.