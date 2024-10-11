TNI Afternoon News Brief – October 11, 2024

By Sagarika Satapathy
Noel Naval Tata, half-brother of Ratan Tata has been named the Chairman of Tata Trusts, the charitable division of the Tata Group.

Noel Naval Tata, half-brother of Ratan Tata has been named the Chairman of Tata Trusts, the charitable division of the Tata Group.

Related Posts

BJP’s Power Management in Small States

TNI Morning News Headlines – October 11, 2024

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

TNI Afternoon News Brief – October 11, 2024

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.