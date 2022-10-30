Archana Nag Case: BJP to gherao Naveen Niwas Tomorrow

TNI Bureau: Launching an attack on the rulling BJD demanding CBI probe into Archana Nag’s honeytrap racket, Odisha BJP on Sunday announced to gherao Naveen Niwas on Monday accusing his Government of shielding ruling BJD leaders in the case.

BJP State general secretary Lekhasri Samantsinghar and BJP State General Secretary Prithviraj Harichandan on Sunday made this announcement after the BJP activists ended their 24-hour ‘Satyagraha’ in connection with the Archana Nag blackmailing case and the killing of a BJD zilla parishad member Dharmendra Sahoo.

BJP allaged that the police did not act as per the law due to “pressure” from the ruling BJD.