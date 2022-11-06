BJP stuns BJD; Sun & Son rise in Dhamnagar on a Sunday

TNI Bureau: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered an impressive victory in the Dhamnagar bypoll with the rise of Suryabanshi Suraj (Sun), Son of late Bishnu Sethi on a Sunday.

BJP has retained the Dhamnagar Assembly seat with party candidate Suryabanshi Suraj defeating BJD candidate Abanti Das by 9,881 votes.

This is the first time since 2009 BJD has lost a Bypoll.

Suryabanshi Suraj secured 80,351 votes (49.1%) while Abanti Das got 70,470 votes (43.1%).

BJD Rebel and Independent candidate Rajendra Das (Raju) stood at the 3rd position and played the spoilsport for the ruling party with 8153 votes.

Credit for this massive victory goes to General Secretary of BJP Sunil Bansal, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and former Minister Manmohan Samal, who made all efforts to ensure this win for Suraj.

Congress continues to decline by securing the lowest number of votes (3561) for the party in Dhamnagar election history.

Suraj, an Engineer by profession, who is also a Social Media Coordinator in Bhadrak, has expressed gratitude to all party leaders and Karyakartas for this spectacular win and also called it as the ‘Victory of People of Dhamnagar’.