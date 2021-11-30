BJP Ruled States lead Covid Vaccination Drive

Insight Bureau: At least seven BJP-ruled States had more than 90% coverage of the first dosage of the covid-19 vaccine and eight BJP-ruled States had 50% coverage of the second dose, Government sources have said.

No State governed by Congress or its allies has been able to give the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to over 90% of its population and second dose to more than 50% of its citizens.

In Jharkhand, which has a coalition Government that includes both JMM and Congress, only 66.2% of people have been vaccinated with the first dose while 30.8% have been given the second dose of vaccine.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

In Punjab, 72.5% of people received the first dose of the vaccine while 32.8% received the second dose. In Tamil Nadu, the figures for first and second dose of vaccination are 78.1% and 42.65% respectively, in Maharashtra the figures are 80.11% and 42.5%, in Chhattisgarh 83.2% and 47.2%, in Rajasthan 84.2% and 46.9% and in Trinamool Congress ruled West Bengal, it is 86.6% and 39.4%.

Among the BJP-ruled States, 100% population has been administered with the first dose of vaccine in Himachal Pradesh and Goa. While the figure for second dose for Himachal Pradesh is 91.9%, it is 87.9% for Goa.

In Gujarat, the figures for the first and second dose are 93.5% and 70.3% respectively. In Uttarakhand, the figures are 93.0% and 61.7%, Madhya Pradesh 92.8% and 62.9%, Karanataka 90.9% and 59.1%, Haryana 90.04% and 48.3%, Assam 88.9% and 50% and in Tripura, it is 80.5% and 63.5%.