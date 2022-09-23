BJP MP cleans toilet with bare hands at girls’ school

TNI Bureau: Janardan Mishra of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cleaned the toilet at a girls’ school in Khatkhari, Madhya Pradesh, with his bare hands.

On social media, a video of the Rewa MP cleaning the toilet in the Khatkari village went viral. Mishra is seen in the video cleaning the privy with his bare hands, without the use of any other equipment or sanitary products.

Mishra also tweeted the video, writing, “Under the Seva Pakhwada being run by the party, Yuva Morcha cleaned the school toilets after the tree plantation programme in the Girls’ School, Khatkhari.”

#WATCH : BJP MP Janardan Mishra cleans toilet with bare hands at a Girl's School in #Rewa , Madhya Pradesh. #TNI #Insight pic.twitter.com/2e73D5pz50 — The News Insight (TNI) (@TNITweet) September 23, 2022

The MP had gone to the school to take part in a tree planting programme organised by Yuva Morcha as part of the party’s Seva Pakhwada. After the tree planting, he discovered that the school’s toilet is extremely dirty, making it difficult to use.

After that, he took water from a bucket and scrubbed the toilet with his bare hands.