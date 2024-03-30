President confers Bharat Ratna on 4 Eminent personalities 

TNI Bureau: The President of India, Droupadi Murmu today presented Bharat Ratna to four eminent personalities at an Investiture Ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan today.

President conferred Bharat Ratna upon P. V. Narasimha Rao posthumously. As the ninth Prime Minister of India, he led far-reaching economic reforms. Earlier, in his youth, he had taken an active part in the freedom struggle, especially against the misrule and oppression in the Nizam-ruled Hyderabad. He was known for his command over several languages and literatures. On behalf of the late P. V. Narasimha Rao, Bharat Ratna was received by his son P.V. Prabhakar Rao.

Former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh was also given the highest award posthumously. Chaudhary Charan Singh was an ardent patriot. He was imprisoned many times during the freedom struggle. His contribution to zamindari abolition and land reforms, and his deep understanding of the economy, especially rural and agricultural economy are respectfully remembered. His connect with farmers was legendary. On behalf of the late Chaudhary Charan Singh, his grandson Jayant Chaudhary received the Bharat Ratna.

Likewise, Dr. M.S. Swaminathan was also given the Bharat Ratna posthumously. Dr Swaminathan played a major role in making India self-sufficient in food production. He is known as the ‘Father of India’s Green Revolution’. With his exceptional insight into the entire agricultural value chain, he guided several initiatives for research, education, and development of new varieties and methods. He dedicated his entire life to the goal of food and nutrition security for all. He was working on promoting sustainable agriculture with his vision of “evergreen revolution”. His daughter Nitya Rao received the award on behalf of him.

The president also conferred the Bharat Ratna upon Karpoori Thakur posthumously. Working tirelessly to improve the lives of the disadvantaged people, he commanded high regard and had earned the honorific, ‘Jan-Nayak’. Karpoori Thakur was a freedom fighter and a champion of equality and inclusive development. He was known for his simple living and selfless actions. On behalf of the late Karpoori, the Bharat Ratna was received by his son Ramnath Thakur.

President Droupadi Murmu will visit BJP Veteran and Ex Deputy PM LK Advani’s residence tomorrow to confer Bharat Ratna on him.