BJP MLAs sprinkle Gangajal, Cow-Dung Water outside Odisha Assembly

Insight Bureau: BJP MLAs on Friday sprinkle Gangajal and cow-dung water outside the Odisha Assembly protesting entry of MoS (Home) Dibya Shankar Mishra into the House. “House has become impure due to entry of minister Dibya Shankar Mishra”, MLA Mohan Majhi said.

The opposition Congress and the BJP members stalled the business of the house when it assembled for the day at 10. 30 AM demanding the dismissal of MoS, Home, Dibya Shankar Mishra for his alleged close relation with prime accused Govinda Sahu in the Mamita Meher murder case.

Speaker Surjya Narayn Patro had to adjourn the House after Opposition MLAs created commotion over Mamita Meher murder case.