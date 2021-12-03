BJP MLAs sprinkle Gangajal, Cow-Dung Water outside Odisha Assembly

By Akankhya Mahapatra
BJP MLAs sprinkle Gangajal, Cow-Dung Water outside Odisha Assembly
118

Insight Bureau: BJP MLAs on Friday sprinkle Gangajal and cow-dung water outside the Odisha Assembly protesting entry of MoS (Home) Dibya Shankar Mishra into the House. “House has become impure due to entry of minister Dibya Shankar Mishra”, MLA Mohan Majhi said.

The opposition Congress and the BJP members stalled the business of the house when it assembled for the day at 10. 30 AM demanding the dismissal of MoS, Home, Dibya Shankar Mishra for his alleged close relation with  prime accused Govinda Sahu in the Mamita Meher murder case.

Related Posts

Paika Bidroha fails to get ‘1st War of…

Odisha Covid Analysis – December 3, 2021

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Speaker Surjya Narayn Patro had to adjourn the House after Opposition MLAs created commotion over Mamita Meher murder case.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.