BJD intensifies protests over LPG Price Hike

Insight Bureau: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has intensified the ongoing protest against Central Government over skyrocketing price hike of LPG. BJD has staged a demonstration in front of the Raj Bhavan. The agitation has been going on for the last 3 days.

BJD has demanded immediate reduction in LPG prices saying the common consumers are suffering a lot despite the Modi Government’s promise of ‘achche din’ (favourable days).

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Criticising the Centre for raising the price of LPG, BJD Chief Whip Pramila Mallik said “Centre has turned deaf ears despite frequent demands over reducing LPG price.”

While the people are struggling to cope with the socio-economic fallout of the COVID pandemic, the rising price of the cooking gas has added to their burden, the BJD said adding that it will intensify the agitation, if the Centre does not take steps to bring the price under control.