BJP leaders assemble at Berhampur Sub Collector office to keep eyes on nomination

Insight Bureau: BJP leaders are seen assemble near Berhampur Sub-Collector’s office to keep a watch on the nomination by party candidates. They are also alert against forced withdrawal of nomination by their party candidates.

Notably, ahead of municipality elections, BJP has alleged that several candidates withdrew nomination after being threatened by ruling party leaders.