BJP launches ‘Mission 2024’; sets up panel to bolster party in 74,000 Booths

Insight Bureau: Rolling out a Blueprint of the party’s strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sets 4-member panel called National Task Force, led by national vice-president Baijayant Panda to frame new strategy to win over 74,000 polling booths in next Lok Sabha polls where the party had performed poorly during the 2019 polls.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The four committee members are BJP national vice-presidents Baijayant Panda and Dilip Ghosh, national general secretary C.T. Ravi and national president of the party’s Scheduled Caste Morcha (wing) Lal Singh Arya.

The main objective of the Task Force is to ensure that the party’s presence is felt in all booths where it is weak.