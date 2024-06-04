Ganjam Shocker: BJP leads in 11 out of 13 Assembly Seats

By Sagarika Satapathy
Ganjam Shocker: BJP leads in 11 out of 13 Assembly Seats

TNI Bureau: Shocking news is coming from Ganjam district as BJP is leading in 11 out of 13 Assembly Segments.

BJP is leading in Aska, Polsara, Kanisuryanagar, Khalikote, Surada, Chhatrapur, Berhampur, Digapahandi, Gopalpur, Chikiti & Bhanjanagar after several rounds of counting of votes.

Related Posts

BJP sweeping Lok Sabha Polls in Odisha; Way Ahead in…

General Elections 2024: BJP ahead but gets jolt in UP, West…

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Congress is leading in Sanakhemundi. Odisha Chief Minister and BJD President Naveen Patnaik is currently leading in the Hinjili Assembly Constituency by 3,643 votes.

Amid ongoing vote counting, the Bharatiya Janata Party has made major gains in the Odisha Assembly polls.

According to the Election Commission’s Website, the saffron party is leading in 80 seats, while the Biju Janata Dal is trailing in 48 seats, Congress in 15 seats, CPI(M) in 1 and independent candidate in 3 seats (Badamba, Mahanga and Dharmasala).

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.