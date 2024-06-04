Ganjam Shocker: BJP leads in 11 out of 13 Assembly Seats

TNI Bureau: Shocking news is coming from Ganjam district as BJP is leading in 11 out of 13 Assembly Segments.

BJP is leading in Aska, Polsara, Kanisuryanagar, Khalikote, Surada, Chhatrapur, Berhampur, Digapahandi, Gopalpur, Chikiti & Bhanjanagar after several rounds of counting of votes.

Congress is leading in Sanakhemundi. Odisha Chief Minister and BJD President Naveen Patnaik is currently leading in the Hinjili Assembly Constituency by 3,643 votes.

Amid ongoing vote counting, the Bharatiya Janata Party has made major gains in the Odisha Assembly polls.

According to the Election Commission’s Website, the saffron party is leading in 80 seats, while the Biju Janata Dal is trailing in 48 seats, Congress in 15 seats, CPI(M) in 1 and independent candidate in 3 seats (Badamba, Mahanga and Dharmasala).