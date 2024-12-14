BJD to intensify fight against Polavaram Project from January

TNI Bureau: A BJD delegation team, which visited Delhi recently and met several Government authorities over Polavaram issue, met BJD President Naveen Patnaik on Saturday and briefed him the development.

After hearing the development, Patnaik assured the delegation team that BJD will leave no stone unturned to safeguard the interest of the people of Malkangiri district and will intensify its agitation against Polavaram project in Andhra Pradesh from January.

A high-level delegation from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), led by Debi Prasad Mishra, Ex-Cabinet Minister, Government of Odisha, met BJD President Naveen Patnaik today at Naveen Niwas in Bhubaneswar.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The delegation comprised of senior leaders including Rajya Sabha MPs Debashish Samantaray, Niranjan Bishi, Subhashish Khuntia, BJD Media Coordinator Dr. Priyabrata Majhi, BJD Spokesperson Bhrugu Baxipatra, Ex-Minister Ramesh Chandra Majhi, Ex Lok Sabha MP Pradeep Majhi, MLA Manohar Randhari and Ex-MLA Manas Madakami.

The delegation appraised President, Biju Janata Dal, Shri Naveen Patnaik on their recent visit to New Delhi from 3rd to 5th December 2024, where they held crucial discussions with key officials and ministers about the ongoing concerns surrounding the Polavaram Project.

During their visit, the BJD delegation met with several senior Government representatives, including C R Paatil, Union Cabinet Minister for the Ministry of Jal Shakti, officials from the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST), and the Chairman of the Central Water Commission (CWC).