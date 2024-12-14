TNI Evening News Headlines – December 14, 2024

➡️Odisha CM Mohan Majhi makes announcement for a Cement plant at a cost of Rs 4000 crore in Malkangiri which will provide employment to 2,000 local youths.
➡️BJD has decided to hold a series of protests against the Polavaram dam project from January next year.
➡️IMD has predicted cold-wave condition in Jharsuguda and Sundargarh till December 16.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Lok Sabha during a special debate marking the 75th Anniversary of the adoption of India’s Constitution.
➡️Jammu and Kashmir terror attack: NIA chargesheets man for sheltering three attackers.
➡️Kolkata: Junior doctors, nurses, others hold protest outside CBI office after RG Kar ex-principal Sandip Ghosh gets bail.
➡️UP: CCTV cameras being installed in the Hanuman Temple discovered in Sambhal during an anti-encroachment drive.
➡️Farmers in Punjab, led by Sarwan Singh Pandher announces ‘Tractor March’ and ‘Rail Roko’ on December 16, 18 in Punjab.
➡️S Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol impeached over attempt to declare martial law.
