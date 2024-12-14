TNI Evening News Headlines – December 14, 2024

By Sagarika Satapathy
➡️Odisha CM Mohan Majhi makes announcement for a Cement plant at a cost of Rs 4000 crore in Malkangiri which will provide employment to 2,000 local youths.
➡️BJD has decided to hold a series of protests against the Polavaram dam project from January next year.
➡️IMD has predicted cold-wave condition in Jharsuguda and Sundargarh till December 16.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Lok Sabha during a special debate marking the 75th Anniversary of the adoption of India’s Constitution.
➡️Jammu and Kashmir terror attack: NIA chargesheets man for sheltering three attackers.
Related Posts

BJD to intensify fight against Polavaram Project from…

Eco Retreat opens in Konark to welcome Nature Enthusiasts

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️Kolkata: Junior doctors, nurses, others hold protest outside CBI office after RG Kar ex-principal Sandip Ghosh gets bail.
➡️UP: CCTV cameras being installed in the Hanuman Temple discovered in Sambhal during an anti-encroachment drive.
➡️Farmers in Punjab, led by Sarwan Singh Pandher announces ‘Tractor March’ and ‘Rail Roko’ on December 16, 18 in Punjab.
➡️S Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol impeached over attempt to declare martial law.
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.