Eco Retreat opens in Konark to welcome Nature Enthusiasts

TNI Bureau: Marking the start of nature adventure, Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida inaugurated the sixth edition of the ‘Odisha Eco-Retreat’ on Friday in Konark.

The Eco-Retreat at the Kushabhadra river mouth near Ramachandi Pitha will continue for 90 days, contributing to the State’s economic growth and cultural heritage. The retreat has 70 premium cottages with best hospitality.

The event was graced by Bramhagiri MLA Upasna Mohapatra and other MLAs from Pipili, Satyabadi, Puri and Kakatpur, along with the Secretary of the Tourism Department, Puri District Collector, Puri SP and other Government officials.