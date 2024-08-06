BJD sending Special Team to review Polavaram Project

TNI Bureau: Opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is sending a special team to review the impact of Polavaram Project in Andhra Pradesh. The team will visit Polavaram Project site as well as the affected areas of Malkangiri district on August 8. The team will visit the Odisha side this time and after a few weeks, will make a plan to visit the original site in Andhra Pradesh.

BJD President and LoP Naveen Patnaik has included several senior leaders including Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, Bhrugu Baxipatra, Rabi Narayan Nanda, Ramesh Chandra Majhi, Iswar Panigrahi and many other local leaders. Senior leader Pradeep Majhi may not be part of the team due to some personal exigencies.

BJD has recently upped the ante over Polavaram issue and is trying to corner the BJP, which is in power at the Centre and Odisha while its ally TDP is in power in Andhra Pradesh.