TNI Morning News Headlines – August 06, 2024

➡️NEET-UG paper leak case: CBI arrests one more accused from Bhubaneswar.
➡️Odisha Vigilance arrests Pradeep Rath, additional chief engineer of Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation (OBCC), R &B Cuttack circle, on DA charges.
➡️State-level Independence Day celebration will be held at Mahatma Gandhi Marg in Bhubaneswar this year.
➡️BJD forms Committee with Senior Leaders to coordinate various activities of the party throughout the State.
➡️Rescue and relief operation in landslide-hit areas of Wayanad enters 8th day. NDRF, Army, Air Force, and other agencies are tirelessly conducting Rescue Operations. Death toll stands at 402.
➡️Nine Kanwariyas electrocuted to death, two injured in Bihar.
➡️Avinash Sable becomes first Indian man to qualify for 3000m steeplechase final at Paris Olympics.
➡️Sheikh Hasina to stay in India until Britain grants asylum.
➡️The C-130J transport of the Bangladesh Air Force took off from the Hindon air base in the morning today around 9 AM and is moving towards its next destination.
➡️BSF patrolling along India Bangladesh Border in Meghalaya amid unrest in Bangladesh. Earlier today, Sheikh Hasina fled the country and landed in Delhi.
➡️Uttarakhand: IAF airlifted around 201 people including 17 NDRF personnel to safe areas from the Kedarnath Valley.
➡️Bangladesh President orders release of Ex PM and BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia from prison.
➡️Current Parliament will be dissolved as soon as possible according to the Constitution.
➡️President Droupadi Murmu addresses the Indian community in Suva, Fiji.
