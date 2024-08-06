Nuakhai ‘Lagna’ for offering ‘Nabanna’ in Balangir finalised

TNI Bureau: The ‘Nabanna Lagna’ for Western Odisha’s agrarian festival, Nuakhai was finalised on Tuesday.

Nuakhai will be celebrated on September 8 in Balangir district while nabanna (newly harvested rice) will be offered to the Ishta Devi Maa Samaleswari between 9:35 am to 10:06 am.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

In this regard, a release has been issued from the Household office of Patna State in Balangir district. The ‘lagna’ has been finalised as per the finding of the lagna by the Nirnayaka Committee of the Jyotisha Pandita Mahasabha of Balangir district.

After having ‘Nabanna’ bhog, people seek blessings from elders in the family. That practice is called ‘Nuakhai Juhar’.