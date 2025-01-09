BJD Seeks Rs 1 Crore Compensation for Sahadev’s Family

Bhubaneswar: The city witnessed a surge of political and public outcry following the brutal murder of police ‘mitra’ (volunteer) Sahadev Nayak on the Rasulgarh overbridge. The tragic incident has led the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) to demand a compensation of Rs 1 crore for Nayak’s grieving family. The Biju Janata Dal held a candle march in the city in this regard on Thursday.

The opposition has intensified its criticism of the state government, citing a deteriorating law-and-order situation and failure to protect citizens, particularly those assisting law enforcement.

Speaking at a press conference, BJD MLA Ananta Narayan Jena condemned the state’s inability to safeguard its informants despite increased police deployment for Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. He alleged that Sahadev, who had alerted authorities about local drug dealers, was targeted in a contract killing orchestrated by a recently released convict. “How could the killers know about his cooperation with police? His murder raises serious concerns about information leaks and the safety of whistleblowers,” Jena remarked, urging the police to disclose Sahadev’s call records to uncover the conspiracy.

Highlighting the emotional and financial toll on the family, Jena demanded immediate support for Sahadev’s widow and two young daughters. “A compensation of Rs 1 crore and a government job for his wife are the least the administration can do. Delaying justice will only discourage others from aiding the police,” he warned, adding that failure to meet these demands within seven days would result in mass protests in Bhubaneswar.

Bhubaneswar Mayor Sulochana Das echoed these sentiments, expressing her shame over the incident. “A police informer was hacked to death in broad daylight despite a security-heavy environment. This failure shakes public trust in law enforcement,” she said, calling for a thorough investigation without procedural shortcuts.

Meanwhile, Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan dismissed the BJD’s allegations as politically motivated. He pointed to the government’s zero-tolerance policy on crime, emphasizing that swift action had led to multiple arrests in Sahadev’s case. He further stated that the current administration inherited a worse law-and-order situation from its predecessors.

Police have arrested five suspects, identified as Laxmidhar Nayak, also known as Manti, the main accused; Rocky Nayak; Lipika Nayak, wife of Laxmidhar; Rakesh Nayak, also known as Anda; and Laxmi Nayak, wife of Rakesh. All the accused are residents of the Kedarpalli area who allegedly masterminded the murder. Investigators claim the crime stemmed from personal enmity, though Sahadev’s family maintains it was related to his anti-drug efforts. Officers have retrieved the weapon used in the murder from near the Daya River, while one suspect remains at large.