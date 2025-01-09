Bhubaneswar Murder Case: 5 Arrested; Shocking Details Emerge

Bhubaneswar: In a significant development in the brutal murder of Sahadev Nayak, a Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) employee whose death sent shockwaves across the city last Wednesday, police have arrested five suspects linked to the crime.

The arrested individuals include Laxmidhar Nayak, also known as Manti, the main accused; Rocky Nayak; Lipika Nayak, wife of Laxmidhar; Rakesh Nayak, also known as Anda; and Laxmi Nayak, wife of Rakesh. All the accused are residents of the Kedarpalli area.

Investigators have uncovered that the murder was a result of a revenge plot stemming from Sahadev’s role in exposing the drug trafficking activities of the accused. Sahadev, a respected figure in his community and President of the BMC Safai Karmachari Association, had been working closely with the police as a Police Mitra, providing vital information about the local drug trade. His efforts had led to several arrests, including that of Lipika Nayak in November by the Excise Department for her involvement in brown sugar peddling. The couple, Lipika and Laxmidhar, were later dismissed from their contractual positions at BMC on Sahadev’s recommendation, further intensifying their animosity towards him.

Police sources revealed that Lipika and her husband believed Sahadev’s actions had caused their downfall and plotted his murder as retribution. On January 5, Lipika, recently out on bail, conspired with her husband, Rocky Nayak, and others to eliminate Sahadev. The meticulously planned attack culminated in a gruesome killing that horrified the city.

The investigation gained momentum when videos surfaced on social media showing the accused retrieving a sword from the crime scene and fleeing on a motorcycle. These visual clues provided critical leads, enabling police to identify and arrest the suspects. Authorities are also scrutinizing the possible involvement of law enforcement personnel in the drug trade linked to the murder, raising concerns about a broader nexus of illegal activities.