TNI Evening News Headlines – January 09, 2025

➡️President Droupadi Murmu arrives in Bhubaneswar, to attend 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2025 Convention tomorrow.
➡️Police arrests five persons in connection with killing Sahadev Nayak, a Police Mitra in Bhubaneswar. BJD seeks Rs 1 Crore compensation for Sahadev’s Family.
➡️Trial run of separate queues for men, women devotees at Puri Jagannath temple will begin on January 20.
➡️At Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2025, PM Modi urges diaspora to become force behind India’s march towards ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’.
➡️Odisha to become an IT Hub within the next 2-3 years: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
➡️CHSE Odisha 12th Board Exam: District-level squads will be formed in each district to ensure fair examination practices.
➡️Sambalpur BJP leaders’ death: Polygraph test of accused driver of Hyva truck to be conducted, informs Northern Range IG.
➡️As India bids for 2036 Summer Olympics, Bhubaneswar is considered as one of the Co-Hosts. Kalinga Stadium to get the Nod for Hockey if India wins the bid.
➡️National Investigation Agency (NIA) has announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakhs against gangster Harpreet Singh.
➡️Supreme Court rejects petitions seeking review of its judgement by which it had denied to recognise same-sex marriage.
➡️Around 10,000 Special Guests invited to witness Republic Day Parade 2025.
➡️1,211 aftershocks detected after 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck Nepal-Tibet border region.
