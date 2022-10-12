BJD plays ‘Women Card’; names Abanti Das as Dhamnagar Bypoll Candidate

TNI Bureau: BJD played women card again.

The ruling BJD on Wednesday named Tihidi Block Chairperson Abanti Das as its candidate for Dhamnagar Bypoll.

She has long experience in Mission Shakti SHG activities.

While, BJP named Suryabanshi Suraj, son of former MLA Bishnu Charan Sethi as its candidate for the by-election to Dhamnagar, the Congress has nominated Baba Harekrushna Sethi as its candidate for the ensuing by-poll to the Dhamnagar Assembly seat in Bhadrak district.

The by-election will be held on November 3 and the counting of votes will take place on November 6.