This army dog fought with terrorists in J&K despite gunfire

TNI Bureau: An Army assault dog kept attacking the militants, helping in efforts to neutralise them, despite being critically injured during an encounter between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday.

Acting on intelligence about presence of terrorists in the Tangpawa area of the south Kashmir district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation late on Sunday night.

Zoom, the assault dog, was sent on Monday morning inside the house to locate the militants. He received two bullet wounds after locating and attacking the militants.

Despite being critically injured, the Army said, the canine kept attacking the militants, helping in efforts to neutralise them.

Later, Zoom was rushed to the Army’s Vet Hospital in Srinagar, where he is undergoing treatment.

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were killed in the encounter. As per police records, both the slain terrorists were involved in several terror crime cases.

Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter.