BJD extends lead in Balasore and Tirtol

TNI Bureau: The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) continues to extend its lead over the rival BJP in both Balasore Sadar and Tirtol assembly bypolls.

At the end of 12th round in Balasore Sadar, BJD candidate Swarup Kumar Das is leading over BJP candidate Manas Dutta by over 6000 votes.

At the end of 12th round in Tirtol, BJD candidate Bijay Shankar Das is leading over BJP candidate Rajkishore Behera by over 18,000 votes.

#OdishaByPolls @ #Balasore : End of Round 12. BJD leads by 6,308 votes.

BJD – 44,510, BJP – 38,202, Congress 3120.

#OdishaByPolls @ Tirtol : End of Round 12. BJD leads by 18,242 votes.

BJD – 40,840, BJP 22,598, Congress 10,172.