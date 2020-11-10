TNI Evening News Headlines – November 10, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Odisha By-polls: BJD candidate Swarup Kumar Das wins Balasore by-polls by a margin of over 13,000 votes. BJD candidate Bijaya Das leads by 35, 481 votes in Tirtol.

👉 All ministers, MLAs and other staff of Odisha Assembly to undergo Covid test from November 17 ahead of the winter session of Odisha Assembly starting from November 20: Speaker, SN Patro.

👉 Bhubaneswar reports 63 Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours including 15 quarantine, 48 local contact cases; taking the total positive cases to 29837 in the Capital City.

👉 93 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 Odisha records 1,448 Covid-19 recoveries today including Khordha (161), Cuttack (107), Bargarh (99), Sundargarh (98) . The total recovered cases of the State now stand at 291,137.

👉 Former corporator of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) Ranjita Biswal, 2 more arrested on the charges of demanding extortion from a businessman.

👉 Baliguda Police along with Excise personnel has destroyed around 1.55 lakh ganja plants worth Rs 1.55 crore in Kandhamal.

👉 Several parts of Odisha to experience light rain ahead of Diwali: IMD.

👉 Brown sugar worth Rs 3 lakh seized in Jajpur; 3 arrested.

India News

👉 Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 20th annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

👉 Bihar Election 2020: The total number of votes counted till 5:30 pm is around 2.7 crores out of total 4.11 crore votes.

👉 Bihar Election Results: NDA is leading on 123 seats; Mahagathbandhan on 112 seats. BJP & RJD win 6 each, JD(U), Congress & Vikassheel Insaan Party 2 each, AIMIM & CPI(M) 1 each.

👉 BJP wins all 8 seats in Gujarat by-polls.

👉 BJP wins 6 and Samajwadi Party wins 1 seat in Uttar Pradesh by-election.

👉 Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha win one seat each in Jharkhand by-election.

👉 Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party and Independent win 1 seat in Nagaland by-poll.

👉 BJP wins both the seats – RR Nagar and Sira in Karnataka By-poll.

👉 Punjab Govt allows opening of bars in hotels, shopping malls and multiplexes.

👉 Supreme Court will tomorrow hear the appeal filed by Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, challenging the Bombay High Court order which refused to grant him interim bail in the 2018 abetment to suicide case.

👉 Only green crackers shall be permitted for sale/use in Jammu & Srinagar: Jammu & Kashmir Government.

👉 UAE: Delhi Capitals Captain Shreyas Iyer wins the toss and elects to bat first against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 Final.