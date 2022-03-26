Mystery shrouds IIC Deb Gamang Death

Mystery shrouds the death of a IIC Deb Kumar Gamang in Odisha’s Ganjam district on Friday.

Deb Gamang was found lying down with penetrated bullets from his service rifle.

Gamang was an inspector in Gangapur police station, Ganjam and has gone to his quarter in the afternoon for lunch.

As per an official, his fellow colleagues rushed to his quarter on hearing a gunshot and found Gamang bleeding.

Deb Gamang was rushed to the Aska Community Health Centre and was declared dead there.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The superintendent of police Brijesh Rai said, they are investigating whether it was an accidental shot or was a suicide. He further added that it is too early to find out the actual cause of the death without any proper probe.

Informations from the officials claimed that Deb Gamang, a 40 yr old inspector was a resident of Jeypore, Koraput district. He was transferred to Ganjam four months back and was staying in his Gangapur quarter alone as his wife who is also an inspector stays at Nabarangpur.

However, the SP stated that the officer was found depressed many times but have never neglected his duty.

But the statement of mother of deceased IIC gives a new turn to the case. As per his mother that on Friday two 3-star police officers came and asked her to go to washroom to take bath. While, she was inside she heard gunshot sound and rushed to see her son was lying down wounded.

The body of the inspector will be handed to his family, after conducting post- mortem.