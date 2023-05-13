BJD Candidate Deepali Das wins Jharsuguda Bypoll

TNI Bureau: As expected, BJD Candidate and daughter of late Naba Kishore Das, Deepali Das won the bypolls in Jharsuguda by a huge margin of 48,619 votes, bettering his father’s 2019 margin of 45,699 votes. Naba Das had secured 98,620 votes in 2019.

Deepali polled 107,003 after the end of 19 rounds of counting. BJP candidate Tankadhar Tripathy secured 58,384 votes as compared to 52,921 polled by Dinesh Jain of his party in 2019.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Congress continued to performed badly and lost the deposit. Congress candidate Tarun Pandey secured just 4473 votes as compared to 18,823 votes polled by Mahendra Nayak in 2019. Mahendra joined the BJD during the bypoll campaign.