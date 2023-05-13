TNI Morning News Headlines – May 13, 2023

➡️ Jharsuguda Bypoll Results: BJD candidate Dipali Das leading by 34,295 votes after 13th Round of counting.

➡️ BJD got 71,121, BJP 39,636 and Congress 3,469 after 12th Round of counting.

➡️ Orissa High Court announced that the viva-voce test which was scheduled to be held on 14.05.2023 (Sunday) at Odisha Judicial Academy has been postponed.

➡️ Five youths dead in road accidents in Bhadrak and Jajpur districts.

➡️ Karnataka Election Results: Congress leading in 117 seats. Congress leader Siddaramaiah leading from Varuna constituency.

➡️ Very severe cyclonic storm ‘Mocha’ over Central Bay of Bengal intensified into an extremely severe cyclonic storm over Eastcentral Bay of Bengal. To cross South East Bangladesh and North Myanmar coasts around noon of 14th May, as a very severe cyclonic storm. ➡️Cyclone Mocha: Rainfall warning for Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Tripura & Mizoram, Nagaland, Manipur & south Assam.

➡️ Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma surpasses former South African international cricketer de Villiers, rises to no 2 in list of six-hitters in IPL history.