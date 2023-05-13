Rahul Gandhi leads Congress to Big Win in Karnataka

TNI Bureau: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi who was hounded over the last few months, delivered a big blow to PM Modi and BJP in Karnataka by leading the party to a big win and dethroned BJP in their lone Southern bastion.

After winning the polls in Karnataka, Rahul said “The battle was between love and hate and love won in the end”.

Congress not only won a comfortable majority in Karnataka, but also Rahul’s dream of making it 140, was almost achieved.

Currently, Congress is leading/won in 137 seats in the 224-member Karnataka Assembly. BJP slumped to a meagre 62 while seat count of JD(S) being relegated to 21. No major changes are expected in this trend.

With this kind of majority, Congress is certain to rule Karnataka for the next 5 years as there is a bleak chance of any defection like last time.