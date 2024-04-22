BJD announces 7th List of Candidates for Assembly Seats

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik on Monday released the seventh list of 6 Assembly candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections.

While, MP Mahesh Sahoo fielded from Hindol, Archana Behera got the nod from Raghunathpali Assembly segments.

Earlier, the State ruling party has announced 135 candidates for the Assembly polls. Now, 141 out of 147 candidates have been announced so far.

7th List of Assembly Candidates:

1. Hindol: Mahesh Sahu

2. Raghunathpali: Archanarekha Behera

3. Balikuda-Ersama: Sarada Prasanna Jena

4. Kakatpur: Tusharkanti Behera

5. Bangiriposi: Ranjita Marndi

6. Bari: Biswaranjan Mallick