Birendra Lakra retires from Indian Hockey Team

Insight Bureau: After Rupinder Pal Singh, defender Birendra Lakra also announced his retirement from the Indian Hockey team on Thursday.

The Odisha Hockey star Lakra was the Vice-Captain of the Indian men’s hockey team that clinched the Bronze medal at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics.

Lakra’s retirement was announced by Hockey India on its official twitter handle.

The 31-year-old Lakra, was part of the 2014 Gold medal-winning Incheon Asian Games team and Bronze medal winning team of Jakarta Asian Games 2018.

He also represented India in Men’s Hockey during the 2012 London Olympics.

Birendra Lakra, who was born on February 3, 1990 in Lachchada village in the Sundergarh District has played 201 matches for India.