Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav appears before CBI in Land-for-job Scam

TNI Bureau: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Delhi in connection with the land-for-job scam.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader had earlier skipped three dates to depose before the central investigation agency.

“We have always cooperated with the agencies but the situation in the country is that it has become very difficult to fight but we have decided to fight against this and we will win,” Tejashwi Yadav said while leaving for the CBI office.

Meanwhile, Tejashwi’s sister Misa Bharti appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in the same case.

