Day after Rahul Gandhi’s Disqualification, Plea filed in SC against Law

TNI Bureau: A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the constitutional validity of Section 8(3) of the Representatives of the Peoples Act under which as Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the parliament over his conviction in a defamation case yesterday.

One Aabha Muralidharan, a Ph.D. scholar and social activist, filed the petition. In the petition he bas highlighted that the immediate reason for approaching the Supreme Court was the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as a member of Lok Sabha.

According to a report by Bar and Bench, the petitioner has sought for a direction that automatic disqualification under Section 8(3) be declared as ultra vires of the Constitution of India, for being arbitrary and illegal.