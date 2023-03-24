Venus plays Hide and Seek with Moon in Rare Celestial Display

Skywatchers across the globe witnessed a stunning display in the night sky as Venus and the Moon drew closer to each other, just days after a rare conjunction between Venus and Jupiter. The celestial event created a spectacular alignment of the two brightest objects in our solar system, captivating the attention of astronomy enthusiasts.

As the Moon shone with an astonishing 250 times the brightness of Venus, the planet slowly disappeared behind the Moon’s shadowy edge, appearing to be “hiding” behind the lunar surface. This breathtaking sight, with the two celestial bodies appearing in perfect alignment, was a rare and awe-inspiring event that left viewers marveling at the beauty of the universe.

The Astronomical Society India Outreach and Education announced in a tweet that a rare astronomical event known as a conjunction would take place today, bringing Venus and the Moon into close proximity to each other as seen from Earth. Although the two celestial bodies will still be far apart in reality, they will appear to be very close to each other to observers on our planet.

At the time of the conjunction, the Moon will be in its waxing crescent phase, with just over nine percent of its surface visible to us. This phase is characterized by a slowly increasing illumination of the Moon’s visible surface, which will continue until half of the Moon is fully illuminated. The celestial spectacle promises to be a breathtaking sight for skywatchers and astronomy enthusiasts around the world.

As per the astronomical website Time and Date, the waxing crescent moon emerges after the New Moon conjunction, when the Moon aligns with the Sun and Earth on the opposite side. Along with the reappearance of the crescent Moon, sky gazers can expect to witness a remarkable astronomical event towards the end of March.

From March 25 to March 30, a parade of five planets, including Jupiter, Mercury, Venus, Uranus, and Mars, will appear in the evening skies, visible from Earth. As our planet enters the equinox, these five planets will align, creating a rare spectacle for astronomy enthusiasts.

While these planets will continue to orbit around each other for the next few days, the clearest view of the parade will be on March 28. This upcoming celestial event is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness the alignment of multiple planets in the sky, providing a unique and unforgettable experience for sky watchers across the globe.