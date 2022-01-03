Big! Sameer Wankhede out of NCB

Insight Bureau: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai zonal chief Sameer Wankhede’s tenure ended, according to the order issued by NCB today. Wankhede was in spotlight for arresting Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan in the drugs-on-cruise case.

As Sameer Wankhede did not get an extension, he was attached to his original IRS cadre. He will report to the Director of DRI (Directorate of Revenue Intelligence) in Delhi from today.

Wankhede was attached as NCB’s Mumbai zonal director in August, 2020. Right after two months, his team allegedly recovered drugs on the cruise ship off the Mumbai coast and arrested Aryan Khan and others. Questions were raised about the credibility of the agency and it was alleged that Aryan was arrested to extort money from Shah Rukh Khan by NCB officials.

Trouble for Wankhede increased when NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik accused him of forging documents to get a government job, lying about his religion and arresting people in “bogus” drugs cases. Wankhede has denied all allegations.

Malik had also accused Wankhede of forging his caste certificate and other documents to secure a job from the SC quota after clearing the UPSC examination as an IRS officer. Malik had been claiming that Wankhede is a Muslim by birth.