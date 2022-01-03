TNI Evening News Headlines – January 3, 2022

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 91 more COVID positive cases & 93 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 86 local contact cases and 5 quarantine cases.

➡️ 146 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1045255.

➡️ Most Omicron cases in Odisha are asymptomatic.

➡️ Hotel Sona International under Ward no 11 of Puri Municipality declared as micro containment zone.

➡️ ‘My Lord’, ‘Your Lordship’, ‘Your Honour’ can no longer be used in Orissa High Court.

➡️ Odisha Government hikes salary of junior teachers (both permanent and contractual) by 50%.

➡️ Woman threw her 2-year-old baby into well near house at Kanpur village in Kendrapara district.

India News

➡️ 37,84,212 children in 15-17 age group vaccinated till 7pm as on the first day of COVID-19 vaccination for children, as per CoWIN portal.

➡️ Schools for Classes 1 to 9 in Mumbai to be closed till January 31.

➡️ Centre suspends Biometric Attendance for Government employees with immediate effect, till further orders.

➡️ Top LeT commander among two militants killed in separate encounters in Srinagar.

➡️ Sameer Wankhede’s tenure at NCB ends, will report to DG Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

➡️ India has achieved the highest ever exports of $37 billion in December 2021, a 37% jump over December 2020: Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Piyush Goyal.

➡️ Lakhimpur Kheri case: SIT files 5,000-page charge sheet.

➡️ INDvsSA 2nd Test, Day 1: India 202 all out against South Africa.

World News

➡️ Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ex-wife escapes gun attack in Islamabad.

➡️ Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok announces resignation amid political deadlock.

➡️ Taliban assures safety for envoys, embassies.