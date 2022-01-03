Odisha Govt hikes salary of Junior Teachers by 50%

Insight Bureau: Odisha Government on Monday decided to increase the remuneration of contractual junior teachers and junior teachers by 50% with effect from January 1, 2022.

As per the decision taken by the State Government, the salary of contractual junior teachers has been increased from Rs 7,400 to Rs 11,000.

Similarly, the salary of junior teachers has been increased from Rs 9,200 to Rs 13,800.

The State Government will spend Rs 168 crore a year on this. The decision will benefit 13,324 contract junior teachers and 19,714 junior teachers. The move will benefit a total of 33,038 junior teachers in the State.