Big! Odisha reports 755 Covid-19 cases; 4 Deaths

TNI Bureau: Odisha has reported four deaths and the biggest single-day spike of 755 COVID-19 cases on Friday which took the tally of patients in the State to 11,956, including 4476 active cases and 7407 recovered ones.

👉 Of the 755 new cases, 508 cases have been reported from quarantine centres while 247 are local cases.

👉 4 new COVID-19 deaths reported today, all from Ganjam. With this the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 56. They have been identified as M (41), M (32), M (48), M(58).

👉 Two deaths due to other than COVID has been reported from Bhadrak and Sundargarh districts, taking the toll to 17 – 57-year-old Male of Sundargarh district due to Lung Cancer and 70-year-old Male of Bhadrak district due to Cancer of the Bladder with metastasis.

👉 Ganjam continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with more 320 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

👉 Other districts that reported high number of positive cases, include Jajpur (86), Khordha (59), Cuttack:r (55).

New Cases: Ganjam (320), Jajpur (86), Sundargarh (62), Khordha (59), Cuttack (55), Keonjhar (32), Gajapati (30), Malkangiri (18), Nayagarh (16), Mayurbhanj (12), Balangir (12), Puri (11), Balasore (9), Jagatsinghpur (5), Kendrapara (5), Koraput (5), Deogarh (4), Dhenkanal (4), Angul (3), Bhadrak (2), Kandhamal (2), Sambalpur (2), Bargarh (1).

➡️ New Deaths – 4 (Ganjam 4).

➡️ Deaths due to other than COVID – 2 (Bhadrak 1, Sundargarh 1)

➡️ New Recoveries – 401