Big IAS Reshuffle in Odisha: Kulange BMC Commissioner; Pavan Kalyan CMC Commissioner

Insight Bureau: In a major bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Odisha Government on Thursday, Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange has been transferred and appointed as Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Commissioner in Joint Secrtary rank.

Vijay Amruta Kulange will also hold the post of CEO, Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) and post of MD, Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT).

While Senior IAS officer Nikhil Pavan Kalyan, Collector and District Magistrate of Sundargarh, has been appointed as Commissioner of Cuttack Municipal Corporation, Gunupur Sub-Collector J Sonal has been appointed as the Commissioner of Behhampur Municipal Corporation.

With this Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Berhampur Municipal Corporation got new commissioners.

While, CMC commissioner Ananya Das appointed as Sambalpur district magistrate, Siddeshwar Baliram Bondar, Commissioner of Berhampur Municipal Corporation is appointed as Collector & DM, Bhadrak.