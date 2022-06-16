100-Word Edit: BJP eyes 14 Lok Sabha Seats in Odisha

BJP, which had won 8 out of 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha in 2019 general elections, has set its focus on 14 seats in the state.

Apart from the existing seats of Bhubaneswar, Sundargarh, Balangir, Sambalpur, Kalahandi, Mayurbhanj, Balasore and Bargarh, the party has also added 6 more seats to its targeted list – Puri, Bhadrak, Berhampur, Nabarangpur, Keonjhar and Dhenkanal.

While BJP may find it difficult to retain all existing seats, it expects to compensate for the loss with some new seats. The party is hopeful of winning 10-12 seats, which would be a herculean task as on today.