Arnab Goswami sent to 14-day Judicial Custody

TNI Bureau: Republic TV Editor Arnab Goswami, who was arrested in connection with 2018 case of abetment to suicide, has been sent to 14-day judicial custody by Alibaug Court.

The court declines to grant bail and sent him to jail till November 18. Arnab Goswami will move the Bombay High Court and Supreme Court for bail tomorrow. It’s a big relief for Arnab that he was not sent to police remand. The Judge did not find any justifiable reason for police custody.

Other accused Feroze Shaikh and Nitesh Sarda have also been sent to judicial custody till November 18.

Another FIR was filed against Arnab Goswami and his family members today for allegedly assaulting a female police officer at his residence in the morning.