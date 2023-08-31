TNI Morning News Headlines – August 31, 2023

➡️As per the ritual, Rakhi Purnima, also Gamha Purnima observed as the birthday of Lord Balabhadra, celebrated at Jagannath Temple in Puri Srimandir today.
➡️ Flight service between Bhubaneswar and Utkela commenced today. A 9-seater IndiaOne Air flight left for Utkela from the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) here at around 10.30 AM.
➡️ 80% of Indians have a favourable view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi: PEW Research Center survey.
➡️ Elections for Ladakh Hill Development Council, Leh over; polls in Kargil to be held next month.
➡️ Congress appoints Arvinder Singh Lovely as president of its Delhi unit.
➡️ The opposition INDIA alliance will hold their third strategy meetings today on August 31 and September 1 in Mumbai.
➡️ 62-day long, the longest-ever annual pilgrimage to Amarnath shrine in Jammu and Kashmir concludes today.
➡️ Flood situation in Assam’s Morigaon remains critical, nearly 45,000 people affected.
➡️ Equity benchmark indices Sensex, Nifty open marginally higher in early trade.
➡️ Rupee falls 5 paise to 82.68 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️ Chinese President Xi Jinping likely to skip G20 Summit in India.
➡️ Indian American scientist Swati Varshney hopes to be 1st woman to jump from stratosphere.
➡️ Death toll rises to 52 in a fire in a building in South Africa’s biggest city.
